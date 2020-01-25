First American Bank Invests $6.55 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First American Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDT stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.