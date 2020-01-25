First American Bank Invests $6.55 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First American Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

