Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,173 shares of company stock worth $2,299,239 in the last 90 days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

