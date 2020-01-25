First Personal Financial Services Has $2.79 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,336 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Infosys were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

INFY opened at $11.03 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

