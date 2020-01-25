First American Bank Invests $8.67 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

