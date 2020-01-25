First American Bank Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000. First American Bank owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

