First American Bank Purchases Shares of 57,255 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Photronics, Inc. Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management
Photronics, Inc. Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management
First Personal Financial Services Has $2.79 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd
First Personal Financial Services Has $2.79 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd
First American Bank Invests $8.67 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
First American Bank Invests $8.67 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
First American Bank Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank
First American Bank Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank
First American Bank Purchases Shares of 57,255 Accenture Plc
First American Bank Purchases Shares of 57,255 Accenture Plc
First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc
First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report