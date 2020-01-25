First American Bank Purchases Shares of 57,255 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.