First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,087,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO stock opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

