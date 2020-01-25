Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 827,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 162,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Several research analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.