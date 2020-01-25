Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,901 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,901 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,337,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,622 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 594,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

HMY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

