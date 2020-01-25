Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

