iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Holdings Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $53.51 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

