Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,179,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 196,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.