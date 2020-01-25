Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,860 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Amarin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amarin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 9,893.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.