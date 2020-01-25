Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $185.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

