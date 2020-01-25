SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

