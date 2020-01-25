Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.11 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67.

