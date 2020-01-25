Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181,716 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $29.71 on Friday. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

