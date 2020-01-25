Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

