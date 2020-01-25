Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

NYSE:TMO opened at $333.68 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

