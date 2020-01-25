Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

SYK stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

