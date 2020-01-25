Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,698 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

CHKP stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

