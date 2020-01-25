Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $279.15 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $160.02 and a 12 month high of $283.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

