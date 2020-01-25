Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.37 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.