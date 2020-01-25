Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,725 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,888,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period.

PGHY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

