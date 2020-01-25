Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $113.50 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $113,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

