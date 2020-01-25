Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

