Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $137,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 289,791 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,763,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 157,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.