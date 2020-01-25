Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

