Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 96,616 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,616 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $114,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 199,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

