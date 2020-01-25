SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Msci Inc Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
Msci Inc Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $113.50 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $113.50 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
2,777 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. Acquired by Bay Rivers Group
2,777 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. Acquired by Bay Rivers Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report