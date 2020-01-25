SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

