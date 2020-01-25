Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

