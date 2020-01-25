Bay Rivers Group Makes New $483,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

