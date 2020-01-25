Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 227,400 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $124,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.