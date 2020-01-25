Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 352,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,455,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 616,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

