Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Booking by 14.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,025.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.