Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.68 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

