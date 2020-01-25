Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $108,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

