Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 18,046 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $132,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,945,000 after purchasing an additional 126,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,470,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,594,000 after purchasing an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

