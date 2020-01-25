Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $156.89 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $156,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 879.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in American Electric Power by 40.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 567,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

