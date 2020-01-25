Bay Rivers Group Invests $419,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

