24,958 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

