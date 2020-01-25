Bay Rivers Group Makes New $652,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

