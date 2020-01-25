1,951 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $433.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.