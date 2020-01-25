Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

CRM stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,015 shares of company stock worth $70,986,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

