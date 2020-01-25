Bay Rivers Group Invests $991,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Bay Rivers Group Invests $419,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Bay Rivers Group Makes New Investment in 3M Co
24,958 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc Purchased by Bay Rivers Group
Bay Rivers Group Makes New $652,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc.
1,951 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. Bought by Bay Rivers Group
Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc.
