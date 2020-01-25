Bay Rivers Group Invests $991,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

