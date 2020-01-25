Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

