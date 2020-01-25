10,676 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

DIA stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.14 and a 12-month high of $293.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

