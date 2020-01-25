William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 70.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

