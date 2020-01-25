5,362 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $292.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.46. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

