Bay Rivers Group Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $231.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.